Ulster Carpets buys over Devon firm

Ulster Carpets has bought over Axfelt, manufacturers of high quality and fully sustainable underlay.

A company spokesperson said the purchase of this successful brand from Axminster Carpets demonstrates Ulster’s commitment to developing complementary products to enhance its customer offering.

David Acheson, Ulster’s Head of Strategic Operations commented, “We are delighted to be playing a part in the immediate retention of one part of the facility at the Axminster Carpets site. Working with the current employees, Ulster is committed to growing and developing this highly successful product in Devon.

“Ulster Carpets are already developing a number of related businesses in the locality with a view to further increasing employment opportunities as it continues to expand its wider brand portfolio.”

The acquisition is being funded from cash reserves and continues to reflect Ulster’s philosophy of acquiring high quality businesses in the floor covering and luxury interiors sector, a company statement said.