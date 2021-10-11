JMC Mechanical and Construction Ltd, with bases in Bleary and Waringstown near Portadown and Lurgan as well as Lisburn, told employees this afternoon that the company is now in liquidation.

More than 100 workers, including joiners, painters, plumbers, mechanics, returned from jobs across NI to their base in Bleary this afternoon.

Office staff are also now redundant.

The devastating news was revealed by the firms owner Mr James McCully and an accountant.

Workers had to leave company vans at the site and there was the sad exodus of dozens of men walking along Acre Lane to get lifts home.

The firm has been a successful firm for the last 20 years but, like many firms in the building industry, struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A family business, it was a major employer in the Co Armagh, Down and Antrim areas and had a fleet of around 100 company vehicles covering all aspects of NI.

Their services included mechanical, electrical, planned works, response maintenance, disabled adaptions and refurbishment of homes and offices.

According to its website, its clients include the South Ulster Housing Association, Connswater Homes, NB Housing Abbeyfield, Clanmil Housing Group and Rural Housing Association.

It is understood the workforce were told they would not be paid for last week’s work but would be entitled to claim for a government redundancy payment.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “This is devastating news and deeply troubling for the employees losing their jobs, and their families.

“This is a long standing, well established and respected company that has obviously suffered greatly as a result of the pandemic.

“I will be reaching out to management to see if anything can be done. I will also be working with the Economy Minister to see what support can be out in place to help those losing their livelihoods to find new jobs.”

