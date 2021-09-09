The site, just of the Mahon Road, is still underconstruction but the huge 75,000 square feet structure is almost complete.

It is expected that around 20 permanent jobs will be created with around 100 delivery drivers using the outlet.

The Portadown warehouse is expected to supplement the warehouses already in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter and in Dublin.

Work is underway at the new Amazon distribution centre in Portadown.

The service distribution centre will house thousands of goods for delivery across Northern Ireland.

Built by local firm Turkingtons, the project has already delivered scores of jobs for the Portadown area.

-

-

Work is underway at the new Amazon distribution centre in Portadown.

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.