College to enrol 200 more pupils

St John the Baptist College will be recruiting up to a dozen new staff amid plans for its expansion.

Currently with a cap of 300 pupils the school will be expanding to educate at least 500 this September, depending on ministerial approval.

Principal Noella Murray praised the support of the local community who, she said, ‘voted with their feet by sending their children to the school’.

At the moment pupils are educated to the age of 14 but, following consultation, this could be extended to GCSE level in September.

Long term, the school is planning to offer a curriculum to A level.

Mrs Murray said: “We are delighted. This is our vision for St John the Baptist College coming into fruition.

“The community support we have had is overwhelming. They have voted with their feet by sending their children to the school.”

She was also full of praise for local businesses who have backed and supported the school in recent years. “I have to say I am overwhelmed by the good will,” she added.

Mrs Murray added that the school is over subscribed and while it is capped at 300, more have applied to attend the college.

“We have had to turn children away,” she said, adding that there are around 100 pupils per year and, if the proposals are ratified, that will mean the current Key Stage 3 pupils can stay on to continue their education into Key Stage 4.

The principal added that the school will be recruiting a new traunch of staff, sourcing around 12 new teachers and support staff.

The public consultation on the expansion proposals finishes next week, March 5 and, if ratified by the Education Minister, will come into operation by September.

Mrs Murray said: “It is not just a school. We have community groups using our school facilities. Also organisations like Tir na Nog GAA club, St Mary’s Youth Centre and St Malachy’s Hurling Club use the grounds. We open the gates and extend the hub for the community.”