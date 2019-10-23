‘Colossal’ support may lead to reopening of Richmount Playgroup, say organisers

A Co Armagh playgroup, under threat of closure due to falling numbers, may be getting a reprieve after massive community support.

Richmount Playgroup had announced last week that it’s Scotch St Portadown base is to close after Halloween.

The news garnered a massive reaction, particularly online, with many keen to have the playgroup maintained.

The playgroup, which is registered for 24 children, does not have enough children attending to keep it financially viable.

At its peak, it was full to capacity and in 2017/18 received an excellent inspection report from the Education and Training Inspectorate.

Secretary of the Richmount Playgroup, Joe Garvey said: “Following the coverage last week there has been a colossal response to keep the playgroup open.

“Unfortunately, this cannot happen this academic year but if there is sufficient demand the Playgroup could reopen next September,” he revealed.

Joe Garvey explained: “We have been overwhelmed with demands to keep the Playgroup open but, we simply do not have the numbers to keep it open this year.

“However, if we get enough genuine requests from parents to send their children to the Playgroup we could reopen in September 2019,” said Mr Garvey.

“We would be particularly interested in attracting children from the younger age range of two years and ten months but all ages up to pre-primary school are welcome,” he said.

“To enable this to happen we would need parents to register their initial interest by 30 December 2019.”

To do so simply text joegar@hotmail.co.uk or send a letter to : Richmount Playgroup, 2 Derrylettiff Road, Portadown. BT62 1QU