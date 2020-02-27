Lurgan dancer shows off talent

VOYPIC, Voice of Young People in Care, the charity which works in partnership with children and young people living in care, recently hosted a ‘This Is Me’ talent showcase in the ICC Belfast to celebrate international Care Day 2020 and there was lots of local talent on display.

Since Christmas, groups of young people from Belfast, Bangor, Ballymena, Lurgan and Londonderry worked with professional artists to prepare for the ‘This Is Me’ event.

Talents showcased included singing, dance, drumming and circus skills.

Caitlyn Lennon from Lurgan performed a mesmerising dance routine to the song ‘I don’t want to be you anymore’ and other local young people took part in the Care Day Drummers performance.

Naomi McGrady (16), a VOYPIC Young Leader from Glenavy, said: “Care Day is a really important day for everyone involved in VOYPIC and for all the other young people in care.

“It’s a special day, where we can show the world that we are proud.

“This year’s Care Day is all about reimagining, so it’s really great that people are taking some time to think about what care is and realise that young people in care are just like everyone else.”

Alicia Toal, chief executive of VOYPIC explained: “Care Day is an excellent initiative that allows the incredible young people we work with, and indeed all care experienced young people, to take centre stage and inform the world about what that care is really about.

“It challenges everyone to take some time to rethink what they think they know about how children are cared for in Northern Ireland.

“Young people we work with have told us that many people don’t have a very positive image of care and children in care. Some think that children in care cause trouble or don’t do well at school. We need to challenge those myths.

“On Care Day, we show the world that this isn’t true. On Care Day, we celebrate the talents, achievements and identity of the many young people in care who inspire us all, from right across Northern Ireland.”