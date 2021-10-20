SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly revealed the welcome news following confirmation from the Education Authority.

It was revealed the pupil was knocked down close to the school last month but was not seriously injured.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “I know from the parents who contacted me, the very real concern that was caused by the withdrawal of this service on children’s safety when crossing the Corcrain Road.

“There are a number of serious hazards which pupils have to face given the location of the College at the junction of three busy roads.”

“It was just last month when we saw a pupil was knocked down and this incident serves as a timely reminder to parents and children to make road safety a priority and for drivers to take extra caution during school times, when roads and footpaths are busier,” said Mrs Kelly.

“With the re-designation as a Key Stage 4 model school, its number of admissions has increased from 300 to 500 and given that more than 85% of pupils walk or travel by bicycle, additional road safety measures are needed and are welcome.”

SDLP Portadown Councillor Eamon McNeill added: “The return of the school crossing patrol and the introduction of a new part-time 20mph speed limit which has been recently announced by my SDLP colleague Minister Nichola Mallon, both are important steps forward in our efforts to making our roads safer for all.

“Recently I had written to Department for Infrastructure to carry out a traffic impact assessment in the locality with the view of installing pedestrian crossings.

“I am pleased to confirm that they have accepted my request and the traffic impact assessment will be carried out when resources allows them to do so. I hope to update you all in the not so near future.”

