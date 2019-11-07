Principal of Co Armagh school resigns for Education Authority post

The principal of a Co Armagh school has resigned to take up a new post in the Education Authority.

Michele Corkey, who was the first principal to take the helm at St Ronan’s College in Lurgan, will be staying on at the school until her successor is appointed.

Mrs Corkey became principal of St Ronan’s College when it was first established in September 2015. It was created through the merger of St Michael’s Grammar School, St Mary’s Junior High School and St Paul’s Junior High School.

The amalgamation saw the end to the Catholic sector’s involvement in the area’s ‘Dickson Plan’ which delays selection and splits post-primary education into junior and senior high schools.

St Ronan’s College was set up as an all ability school but has been split over two sites in Lurgan while waiting on the building of the new £30m school at the former St Michael’s Grammar School site.

Mr Corkey was hailed as having achieved great success regarding the smooth transition into St Ronan’s College and the merger of all three schools.

However there had been issues and complaints at the school’s handling of bullying issues, particularly after a video of a fight between pupils was shared widely on social media six months ago.

In a letter to parents, Mrs Corkey said: I write to inform you of my intention to resign from my position as Principal of St Ronan’s College as I have been appointed as Director of Education with the Education Authority NI.

“I have enjoyed my time in St Ronan’s College and would never have considered leaving for a position in another school. However I welcome this new opportunity to strategically shape the future of education in Northern Ireland.

“I will of course be remaining in school for a period of notice and will continue to do my best for everyone in the College community until a successor is appointed.

“I thank you all for your continued support,” she said.