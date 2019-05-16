Two generations come together

Over 30 students from St. Ronan’s College joined forces with the Men’s Shed, Lurgan at a recent school programme.

Running from October 2018 to March 2019 and facilitated by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (ABC PCSP), the programme brought together the younger and older generations to share and learn new skills from one another.

With a key focus on woodwork, the students covered woodworking skills such as sharpening, planing and jointing, which enabled them to create bespoke birdhouses, wheelbarrow planters, window boxes as well as mangers, model trucks, model tractors with trailers and road rollers.

In addition, the students attended issue based workshops such as healthy relationships and got to hear ‘Kealan’s Story’ by Theresa Burke, whose son sadly died from a drug overdose.