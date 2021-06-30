Boxer DJ Haughian (17) fighting the battle of his life

DJ Haughian, a promising boxer, was diagnosed last month with ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia).

His mum Louise revealed that initially DJ was diagnosed with a sinus infection but within days she took him to Craigavon’s Emergency Department.

“He was tired and sore and an awful colour so I took him to the doctor on the Thursday. She said he had a sinus infection but by Saturday he was in agony and just looking awful.

“So we took him to the Emergency Department on May 22,” said Louise.

“From there he was sent to Belfast City Hospital and he had the full diagnosis of ALL on Monday, May 24. DJ is never ill. I took him to the doctor as I knew he wasn’t himself but I didn’t think it was this. I just knew he wasn’t right.”

DJ, who is a pupil at St Patrick’s College, Banbridge, will have to stay in the City for up to 12 weeks going through treatment.

Louise said: “He will be having treatment for a while and probably for the next three years.

“It’s really awful treatment and it’s so hard on him.

“We just keep praying he’s responding.

“He has been amazing though all of it - so brave and still joking about.”

DJ is an up and coming boxer who trains in Craigavon.

His coaches Ryan O’Hanlon from RPM Fitness and Sean McAtamney from Macs Boxing Academy in Craigavon have set up a Day 4 DJ to raise funds for the Friends of the Cancer Centre which has been very supportive to DJ’s parents Louise and Sammy and the Haughian family during this very stressful time.

Louise said: “His coaches Ryan and Sean had started it and so many more have joined in. It’s just amazing and so overwhelming, the generous donations and support and kind messages and prayers. All are greatly appreciated from all of us.

“The Friends of the Cancer Centre has been amazing and do so much, not just for DJ but how they also help patients and their families is above and beyond.”

Ryan revealed that he decided to help fundraise as DJ has been a popular member of Macs.

He said: “Young DJ Haughian is an up and coming boxer. His mum and family are grateful for the care and support DJ is receiving from the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

“We have teamed up for a family day out to raise much needed funds for this amazing charity. Everyone is welcome to St Anthony’s Community Centre, Craigavon from 1pm to 6pm Sunday, July 4.

“We have loads of fun activities for kids and adults from boxing, keep fit classes, dancing and face painting and much much more.

“We will have charity donation boxes on the day, just donate what you can.”

He revealed that already more than a dozen local businesses have offered prizes for the raffle.

Patrice Edwards will also be running a Dance Off on the day.

There will also be a Car Boot Sale on Friday, July 2, at St Patrick’s College, Banbridge from 4.15pm. It will be £5 per car/small van and vendors are asked to bring their own tables and sanitisers. Gates open from 5.30pm to 9pm.

For more information on the Day 4 DJ check out www.facebook.com/ADAY4DJ/

Clare Tallon has also set up a page to help DJ’s parents as they care for their son during this stressful time www.gofundme.com/f/help-louise-and-sammy

If you would like more information on ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia) check out www.nhs.uk/conditions/acute-lymphoblastic-leukaemia/

