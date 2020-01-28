Call for funding for Craigavon Hospital

DUP MP Carla Lockhart has called on the Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann to allocate immediate capital funding for Craigavon Area Hospital.

Ms Lockhart said there are many areas of the hospital which need funding and said she believes this needs urgent attention by the Minister because of the lack of capital investment over many years.

She said the most pressure on the hospital is the Accident and Emergency Dept which is regularly stretched to breaking point.

But she added that there are numerous other areas of the hospital which need investment and having recently met with the Chief Executive of the Trust said she was made very aware of the pressures faced locally.

Calling for funding to be made available Ms Lockhart said, “It is of vital importance that a hospital like Craigavon gets the capital investment it needs to not only survive but progress in its healthcare offering.

“Now that there has been a resolution to the issue over pay awards for staff we now need to provide them with the facilities and investment to enable them to do their job effectively.

“Craigavon is at the hub of not only Upper Bann but serves many other constituencies in the vicinity.

“It is under constant pressure due to these demands and we need this investment as soon as possible.

“Craigavon Hospital has been left behind with regard to funding for a new build.

“Many of our other hospitals have been subject to significant capital investment to transform the facilities and in turn enhance the level of care.

“Urgent action is required and therefore I call on the Minister to address this matter as quickly as possible.

“I would invite him to the hospital to see first hand the pressures and the need for more capacity and improved facilities.

“To that end I have written to him to request that he visit in the near future.”