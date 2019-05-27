Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Stormont Estate
Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research. (insert number) of Runners of all abilities descended on Stormont Estate to take part in the 5k and 10k events
Every day, 25 people are diagnosed with cancer in Northern Ireland. One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progres
