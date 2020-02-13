Confidential patient records found on public road - Health Trust and Information Commissioner investigating

Detailed records for 18 patients on a ward at Craigavon Hospital were found strewn on the side of a road, it can be revealed.

A man and his six-year-old daughter picked up the documents while walking last Friday morning.

The patient records relate to a date in January and refer to 18 named patients on Ward 2 South Medicine at Craigavon Area Hospital.

The man, who prefers not to be named, said he saw similar papers across the road but was unable to get to them.

Shocked by the level of detail on the paper, which is dated January 17, 2020, the man contacted the Portadown Times and handed over the document.

It outlined in detail each patient, their age, social history as well as a brief medical history and why they had been admitted to hospital.

A spokesperson for the Southern Health Trust, which oversees Craigavon Hospital, admitted that confidential documents such as this should not have left the hospital site.

The man who found the documents said: “I would like to know how records, which are supposed to have been kept in a secure location, made their way to Wood Lane in Lurgan and were found discarded on the roadside.”

He suggested, that given there is a date, this may pinpoint who was involved in taking the papers.

He added: “Someone had to have taken them out of the office in which they were kept.”

Many of the patients documented were elderly.

The man asked: “How would you feel if it was your mother or father or grandparent?

“These are very personal details and should never have left the hospital never mind end up at the side of a road.”

He added: “I hope these patients and their families or carers will be informed of this confidentiality breach.”

A trust spokesperson said: “These confidential patient records should not have left Craigavon Area Hospital.

“We take patient confidentiality very seriously and this incident will be fully investigated and we have reported this breach to the Information Commissioners Office.

“We appreciate that this information once found was kept confidential and we were quickly alerted about it.

“We will be reviewing our procedures to ensure that information about patients is stored safely at all times and these breaches are avoided in future.”

The information commissioner’s spokesperson said: “Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust has made us aware of an incident and we will assess the information provided.”

A spokesperson for the Patient and Client Council said: “Our role is to be an independent, informed and influential voice that makes a positive difference and advocates for people across Northern Ireland in health and social care.

“Naturally we are concerned by this data breach and are pleased to see that the Southern Trust have reported the incident to the Information Commissioner’s Office and are taking appropriate action.”