Coronavirus: Indeed employees in Ireland told to work from home as one worker may have been exposed to deadly virus

American worldwide employment search service, Indeed, has advised up to 1,000 employees to work from home after it emerged one of the company's workers may have been exposed to the deadly coronavirus.

Indeed employs approximately 1,000 people in its Dublin office.

The company raised the alarm when it emerged that a member of staff may have been exposed to the coronavirus while in Singapore recently.

“One of Indeed's employees in Singapore may have been exposed to coronavirus after their family members visited a facility caring for a coronavirus patient," said an Indeed spokesperson.

“While there are no confirmed cases of infection, out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our employees, we have asked all employees in Singapore, along with anyone who has recently visited our Singapore offices, to work from home until February 17.

"Since some employees who visited Singapore have recently visited our Sydney and Dublin offices, we are asking all employees in the Dublin and Sydney offices to work from home until we have received confirmation," the spokesperson added.

At the time of publishing this article there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

However, four more people in England have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the United Kingdom to eight.

The coronavirus is believed to have originated in the city of Wuhan in China.

At the time of publishing this article, 908 had died as a result of the virus - the vast majority of the deaths occurring in China.

The latest death toll means the coronavirus is officially more deadly than the SARS epidemic of 2002/3.

A helpline has been established for anyone in Northern Ireland who has travelled to China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and Macau in the past 14 days. The helpline number is 0300 200 7885.

To stay up-to-date with all the latest developments concerning the coronavirus visit www.gov.uk/guidance/wuhan-novel-coronavirus-information-for-the-public