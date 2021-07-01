COVID-19: Concern as some passengers fail to wear masks on public transport
Passengers on public transport have been urged to continue wearing face coverings after complaints that some are not.
Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said he has had a number of constituents concerned that some passengers are failing to heed public health advice.
“Several constituents said they have noticed more people recently boarding trains at Lurgan and Portadown not wearing face coverings.
“Not only does this make fellow commuters uncomfortable, it also hampers efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 particularly the new Delta strain.
“I have tabled an Assembly question to the Infrastructure Minister asking how the wearing of face coverings on trains is monitored and implemented. I would urge Translink to do whatever is in their power to ensure passengers are aware of the need to wear face coverings.
“We are making progress as a society and the feeling of normality that is returning is very welcome, but we must remind ourselves that we remain in a pandemic situation, and that we do not want to jeopardise all the progress we have made thus far.
“Even if you are fully vaccinated, the health advice remains, wear a face covering, practice social distancing and wash your hands regularly.
“Nobody wants to return to another lockdown scenario, so we must all do what we can to see this through.”
-
