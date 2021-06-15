COVID-19: Spread of Delta variant ‘very concerning’ says SF MLA
The spread of the Delta variant across NI is ‘very concerning, says Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd.
The spread of the Delta variant across NI is ‘very concerning, says Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd.
He is urging those in the Upper Bann area worried about COVID symptoms - in particular, the Delta strain - to get tested to help stop the virus and its variants.
He said: “The spread of the Delta variant across the north is very concerning.
“Doctors have said that alongside the already known symptoms, those who test positive for the Delta variant often have a sore throat rather than a cough as the main symptom.
“I would call on anyone with any symptoms to get a COVID test in order to help stop the spread of the COVID variant so we can continue with our pathway to recovery.”
-
-
Illegal drugs, worth £100,000, found by PSNI Read full story here-
-
Editor’s Message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.