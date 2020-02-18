Date set for opening of new £35m leisure centre in Craigavon

A date has been set for a new £35m leisure centre in Craigavon.

The new complex, sited on the shores of the Balancing Lakes at Craigavon, will be known as the South Lakes Leisure Centre.

It is due to open on Saturday August 15th, according to the Deputy Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley who posted on Facebook.

The DUP councillor for Central Craigavon and board member of South Lake Leisure Centre said: “This will be a fantastic family facility and it is great news for the area.

“Young people have been watching the build and constantly asking when is it opening.

“It was agreed at last night’s board meeting the date could be officially revealed today.”

The new leisure centre will mean the closure of three other older leisure centres in the borough, Waves in Lurgan, Cascades in Portadown and Brownlow Leisure Centre in Craigavon.

It is unclear when each of those centres will close and if there will be an overlap in provision.

While the new centre has state of the art facilities, there have been some complaints regarding its location at Craigavon City Park and the issue over potential traffic congestion.