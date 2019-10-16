Family and friends walk miles for Conor

Thirty of Conor Toman’s family and friends are walking from Oxford Island to Newry to raise funds for the Southern Area Hospice.

On April 6 the popular Lurgan man sadly passed away following a six month battle with stomach cancer, in the Southern Area Hospice - he was only 41.

'The Conor Toman Ultrawalk' takes place this Saturday, October 19

A keen athlete Conor tackled one of the toughest challenges in sport - the gruelling Ironman events where his reputation as an outstanding competitor was secured.

His sister Katherine McStay explained: “This Saturday, October 19, 30 of his friends and family will walk 30 miles from Oxford Island to the Hospice in Newry to raise funds for the Hospice who celebrate their 30 year anniversary and in Conor’s memory. Conor ran the route along the towpath many times and we will wear a t-shirt with his photo proudly on our backs as we all walk the miles together. We have a justgiving link on Facebook and encourage people to donate. So many Lurgan families have been affected by cancer and the Hospice is an invaluable service to them. It provides the care needed for loved ones and support to their families.”

Already over 50 supports have made donations with a £998 raised so far through the Conor Toman UltraWalk justgiving site.

Appealing for help on the site, Conor’s daughter Erin added: “We decided we wanted to do this in memory of my daddy who sadly lost his battle to cancer earlier this year. My daddy spent his final days in the Hospice, so we would love to give them something back to thank them for the love and support they showed towards him as well as our family, as we couldn’t of done it without all the staff they where incredible.”

‘The Conor Toman Ultrawalk’ also has sponsor forms and the final figure raised will be revealed on Saturday. Katherine added: “The Hospice will be waiting at the finish line, we will present them with a cheque and do a rainbow of ribbons in their garden to represent everyone that has lost their life to cancer in this Hospice. It’s going to be an emotional day. Conor is sadly missed by his partner Susan, daughters Erin and Ella, parents, Hugh and Mena, sisters Katherine and Claire and their families and we want to make him proud - he talked to the doctors in the Hospice about doing something to mark the anniversary and we feel this is a fitting tribute. He would be proud to see us all out pounding the roads in preparation.”

To make a donation go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/erin-toman1