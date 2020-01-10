Local slimmers inspire everyone with their lifestyle changes

With the start of a New Year, many people are deciding on their resolutions, promising to lose weight and get in shape.

This isn’t an easy task but there is support out there for anyone who wants to learn how to eat right and make changes to their lifestyle.

Slimming World has classes in Portadown, Craigavon and Lurgan throughout the week and with the advice of the local consultant and support from other slimmers, you can finally make the changes you need to create a whole new you.

People from across the county have had great success with Slimming World and they are hoping their success will inspire other local people to give it a go as well.

Ronnie, is celebrating after losing five stone. He has reduced his diabetes to the point that he is no longer suffering from type 2 diabetes, and no longer needs medication to control his diabetes.

Ronnie, who attends the rugby club Slimming World group, explained: “I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and the doctor told me I would need to take medication to manage it, my blood sugar was dangerously high, my weight was seriously impacting my health, and I needed to take control of my weight to help manage the condition. Being overweight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that fit, to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath.”

After hearing about Slimming World from a friend, Ronnie decided to join his local group. “Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” he said. “I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there. I needn’t have worried though, everyone there was so friendly.

“Since then my fellow members have become real friends and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support each week. They helped me with recipes and tips and if I was ever struggling they were always there to remind me why I’d wanted to lose weight in the first place and how far I’d come since first stepping through the doors.”

With support from his diabetes care team, Ronnie followed the Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan and started cooking healthy meals from scratch. “People think Slimming World means going hungry, yet it’s not like that at all with this healthy eating plan,” Ronnie continued. “I love food and it’s never once felt like I was on ‘a diet’ – in fact, people are always surprised at how much food I have on my plate and can’t believe I’m losing weight eating so much delicious food and without ever feeling hungry. I’ve got my life back and I couldn’t be happier. The world isn’t shrinking anymore; it’s getting bigger and bigger by the day.”

Craigavon lady Dainelle Smyth has lost an incredible five and a half stone at Slimming World in eight months. The busy mum of seven joined with her friend Lily and they both have never looked back. “The main reason I joined was to find myself again, and to be fit and healthy for my kids,” she explained. “Now that I’m five and a half stone lighter I feel amazing I have so much more energy and feel a lot happier and more confident.”

Lynn Hughes has also had great success at her local group. “Losing weight with Slimming World has meant I have now the confidence to try new experiences,” she said. “Slimming World has really changed all aspects of my life for the better and I am so thankful I took the decision to attend that first meeting.”