A man who requires a crutch to walk has been reported missing.

Gundars Laizan was last seen in Portadown on Thursday morning.

The P.S.N.I. has said they are concerned for Mr. Laizan's whereabouts.

"Gundars walks with the aid of a crutch and is known to frequent the towpath and People’s Park areas of the town," said the P.S.N.I.

"If you see him please call 101 quoting Police reference number 585 of the October 18.