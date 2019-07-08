New system improving patient diagnosis

A recent electronic upgrade in the way the Southern Trust undertakes urine testing is greatly improving the speed and accuracy of diagnosis.

A total of 110 high tech Urinalysis machines have now been installed throughout acute and non acute hospitals, health centres and outpatients departments.

Thousands of patient urine samples are analysed in Southern Trust laboratories each month to diagnose a wide range of conditions.

Derek McKillop, Clinical Scientist for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, said: “This latest Urine testing technology is much more reliable and can be used for a wider range of diagnoses, including pregnancy tests.

“Results are automatically added to the patient’s notes avoiding the need for repeat tests by other clinics and allowing clinicians to review a case remotely.”

Since going live, staff are undertaking approximately 500 tests each day and are finding that urine testing has become much easier and faster.