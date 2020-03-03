NI children return to school after ski trip to Italy

NI children, who returned back to school this week after a ski trip to Italy, are healthy and well and followed the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, their principal said.

The pupils from St Ronan’s College in Lurgan had been on a ski trip to Italy last week and returned home on Saturday.

None of the children or staff were in the regions of Italy affected by the Covid-19 virus.

Newly appointed principal Mrs Fiona Kane said; “We followed the advice of the Chief Medical Officer and the Public Health Agency to the letter.”

She explained that none of the 63 school girls and boys who attended the ski trip to Italy last week suffered any illnesss.

She added that the trip was not in a region of Italy affected by the Covid-19 virus outbreak and all the pupils arrived home safely and well last Saturday. “They had had a fantastic week of skiing and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”

Mrs Kane made it clear that none of the children or staff were asked to self-isolate and they returned to school on Monday.

“I spoke to the Chief Medical Officer on Friday and he said there was no reason for the children or the staff to self-isolate unless they were displaying symptoms of coughing, fever or shortness of breath,” said Mrs Kane adding that the children followed all the relevant advice from the Public Health Agency.

“None of the children were in the named zones in Italy and we kept communication open with parents. All children and staff returned home safely,” she said.