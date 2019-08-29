Organ donation promotion event to be held at Asda Portadown

An Organ Donation promotion event will take place at ASDA Portadown on Monday 2 September to mark the start of Organ Donation Week.

Jo-Anne Dobson, who is Northern Ireland charity ambassador for Kidney Care UK, will be at the store to highlight the work which the charity is undertaking to support local kidney patients and to raise awareness of the need to have that all-important conversation about Organ Donation.

Jo-Anne, who is a live kidney donor to her son Mark, will be at the store from 12.00 noon onward to meet with staff and shoppers and deliver the Kidney Care UK message of hope for patients and their families.

This year’s Organ Donation Week runs from Monday 2 to Sunday 8 September. The annual event is an important occasion to enable charities and organisations to continue to raise awareness of the important need for families to talk about Organ Donation and how they can help save lives.

During the week events take place to shine a light on the generosity of donors and the amazing impact they have on transplant recipients.