This morning the Southern Trust said: “With ongoing pressure right across the healthcare system, we urge anyone with urgent but not life threatening symptoms to please phone first before attending our EDs or minor injuries services.”

It follows an alert on Saturday (September 11) for off duty nursing staff to get in touch. The Trust said: “Our hospitals continue to be under extreme pressure - if any of our staff are available to work tonight or over the weekend, please get in touch.”

The ‘Phone First’ alert, published this morning, urges the public to call 0300 123 3 111.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th January 2021 Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye General view of Craigavon Area Hospital, Co. Armagh, which in the last number of days has seen a sharp increase in the number of inpatients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A notice urges the public to call that number before attending both Emergency Departments and the Minor Injuries Unit at South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon.

“Phone First is a new telephone system for patients who are feeling unwell and are considering travelling to an emergency department for urgent care’,” the notice says.

The Southern Health Trust has issued a 'Phone First' alert for those attending the Emergency Departments at Craigavon Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.

