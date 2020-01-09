Public asked to nominate health staff for award

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has launched a key event in their calendar - the 2020 Southern Trust Excellence Awards.

Now in its tenth year the awards ceremony is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate Trust employees who provide outstanding care and support for patients, clients and their families.

Geraldine Donaghy, Non-Executive Director with the Trust and Chair of the Excellence Awards committee, said: “The Excellence Awards provides an opportunity to recognise our wonderful staff and the contributions they make in delivering high quality care and support to those in our community.

“There are a range of award categories but our ‘People’s Choice’ category is specifically for patients, clients, service users or relatives.

“I ask you, members of the public, patients or users of our services to nominate individuals or teams, who you feel deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication. Someone who has exceeded your expectations in the course of their work to provide you or someone you know with exceptional, high quality, compassionate care and support.

“The person you are considering may work in a hospital/health centre/ day centre, or come to your home or they could work as support staff - porters, domestics, drivers, clerical staff, a nurse, a doctor, therapist, catering staff.”

You can complete a Nomination Form, available at www.southerntrust.hscni.net/about/ExcellenceAwards.htm If you would like to receive the form by post send an email to: Excellence.Awards@southerntrust.hscni.net or Tel: 028 3756 4159.

The closing date is 5.00 pm on Friday 7 February. The winner will be announced at the Excellence Awards Event on Tuesday 16 June.