Upper Bann MP said: “While the care and expertise of our cancer care medical professionals is truly world class, it is important that the Department provides the strategic framework and the resources to both stem the increasing prevalence of cancer in our community, but also to ensure those requiring diagnosis and treatment get the best chance of surviving cancer.

“The consultation issued this week allows the public to have their say on the future of cancer care

This is an important step. Further to this we need to then see adequate financial resource directed to this area of healthcare.

Pam Cameron MLA, Victoria Poole (Cancer Research Volunteer) and Carla Lockhart MP (taken prior to COVID restrictions).

“As we know cancer rates are expected to rise significantly, and only by ramping up services and improving our delivery model can the best outcomes for our people be achieved.”

-

-

Craigavon Hospital’s Emergency Department ‘extremely busy’ Read full story here-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.