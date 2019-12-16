Santa Cyclists deliver presents to Craigavon Hospital’s sick children

Santa Cyclists from Portadown braved the wind, rain, sleet and freezing temperatures to deliver a very special surprise to sick children.

Since 2015 Portadown Cycling club has run a Santa Cycle, delivering toys, consoles and games to the Children’s hospital in Craigavon.

And last Saturday (December 14) 11 brave cyclists turned up for the annual Santa Run.

The weather failed to deter this generous group as they paid a visit to The Children’s Ward at CAH to distribute presents.

Then they went over to Oxford Island for a wee fry and then through Lurgan and Portadown.

They wanted to say a huge thank you to all who took part and who bought raffle tickets at the AGM where they raised the money to buy the presents.

Club Chairman Brian Ashton said “One of the primary purposes of our club is to have a positive impact on our local community. Our members donated generously at our AGM so that we could purchase toys and computer games to be used by the children who need a little bit of cheering up over Christmas.”