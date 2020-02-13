Simon takes on 10k charity run

Craigavon man Simon Caulfield (45) is getting on his running shoes and going the extra mile to support the Stroke Association.

Simon is running 10K in the Stroke Association’s Resolution Run to raise money for people rebuilding their lives after stroke.

The annual charity fundraiser takes place on Sunday February 23 at Queen’s Sport, Upper Malone, Belfast.

Simon was inspired to take part following his TIA (Transient Ischemic Attack) also known as a mini stroke in September 2019.

A keen triathlete, Simon is a member of Tri Limits triathlon club in Dungannon and had just returned from a half Ironman competition in Gdynia, Poland. Simon puts his rapid recovery down to the help and support he received from his family at home, work and in his triathlon club.

“I was on the exercise bike in the garage and I took a turn,” explained Simon. “I didn’t know what it was at first. I detected something in my vision but thought it was a migraine and so I took myself off to bed.

“When I woke up after a couple of hours, I couldn’t move my left arm, my face had drooped on one side and my speech had gone. It was very frightening. You hear about this but you think it’ll never happen to you. Thankfully my symptoms only lasted a little while. My speech was the last to come back after a few days. I spent eight days on the stroke ward in Craigavon hospital. I’ll always remember, I was one of the youngest on the ward. I seemed to be the least affected on the ward so I thought while I still can, I’m going to do something to raise a bit of awareness and money to help people in a far worse situation than me rebuilding their lives after stroke.”

You can support Simon’s fundraising by visiting his JustGiving page at http://www.justgiving.com/simon-caulfield-resolution-run-belfast-2020