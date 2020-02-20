Step out for charity at the Action Cancer walk in Lurgan Park

Action Cancer has launched its Mothers’ Day Walk, which will take place on Saturday March 21 at 10am.

The 3K walk, proudly supported by Avondale Foods and Country Kitchen, takes place within the beautiful surrounds of Lurgan Park and takes in one full circuit of the park starting and finishing at the Jubilee Fountain,

The walk is a sponsored event organised by the Lurgan Action Cancer Community Group and is open to anyone who would like to get together with family members ahead of Mothering Sunday. Registration is now open at a cost of £10 per adult (children under 16 are free). The first 80 people to register will enjoy refreshments at Brownlow House after the walk – these places are strictly limited.

The charity is asking participants to raise sponsorship which will fund Action Cancer’s range of therapeutic services. These are available from selected locations around Northern Ireland including Zion House in the town.

Supporting the event is Lurgan mum, Jo-Anne Ryan. “As a family we are in regular contact but we all have our own priorities, sometimes getting everyone together can be difficult,” she said. “The Mother’s Day Walk is a perfect way for us, as a family, to get out and into the fresh air together, away from responsibilities, from mobile phones and just have a good old chin-wag.

“Not only that, this event will help to raise vital funds for Action Cancer and we know how import that is.

“It is almost 22 years ago since my mum had her first mastectomy and I cannot begin to tell you how important the time we spend together is. We do not take for granted the precious moments we can share and the future memories that we continue to create.”

Pre-register by emailing info@actioncancer.org or by calling Mark Irwin-Watson on 028 9080 3344.