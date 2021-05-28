Suicide prevention charity PIPS Upper Bann to dissolve

Set up in 2007, the charity has worked tirelessly for people in the Upper Bann area who have been affected by suicide.

It’s aim is to save lives, create awareness and understanding of suicide and self harm as well as to provide support and improve mental health and emotional well being in the community.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the charity’s committe said: “It is with a heavy heart that we at PIPS UPPERBANN have to announce that the charity will be dissolving. Let us reassure you all that we have worked hard to continue services and they remain in Mount Zion in Lurgan.

“We have been in talks with Hope and Support Newry and they are going to take over from us and will deliver all the services we did. You will all be in good hands! Just contact PIPS in the usual way until further notice as Hope and Support will be rolling out their information details in the coming weeks.

“We at PIPS would like to thank each and every one of you that have supported and fundraised for us over the years – without your help and support we would not have been able to supply the help and support to people in our community’s. I have no doubt that you will do the same for Hope and Support and your donations will stay and help our community .

“We would also like to thank all those that have been a part of PIPS UPPERBANN over the years, you have helped us to help others. We will not name names as would be afraid of leaving someone out and also there are those that are no longer with us, may they rest in peace.”

