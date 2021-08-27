Graeme Warnock is pictured with his daughters, Lydia, Abigail and Joy during their charity climb on Big Binnian

Whilst many youngsters may have spent their summer holidays unwinding after a challenging school-year fraught by the complications of Covid-19, sisters Abigal, Joy and Lydia Warnock from Lisburn recently took on the challenge of climbing Big Binnian mountain, raising £400 for Southern Area Hospice in memory of their beloved grandad who passed away from cancer aged just 64 on October 23, 2020.

The close-knit family raised an impressive £400 for Southern Area Hospice, after their beloved grandad and father, Robert Warnock, who was originally from Belfast and lived in Lurgan, received ‘‘wonderful’’ care at St John’s Hospice in Newry.

Twins Lydia and Abigail, 13, who attend Hunter House College, and youngest sister Joy, just 5, who attends Ballymacash Primary School, were so devoted to the charity climb that they joined their mother and father for frequent training in the month’s leading up to the big day, by walking Slieve Croob regularly and taking long walks around Tollymore Forest Park with mum Rachel and dad Graeme.

Pictured is Bernie Byrne, Southern Area Hospice Fundraising Officer, accepting the cheque for £400 from Abigail, Joy and Lydia Warnock.

Graeme said: ‘‘I am very proud of my three girls for completing this challenge for their Granda and for Southern Area Hospice.

‘‘My wife and I both took part in climbing Big Binnian and were guided by Rachel’s sister Deborah and her husband James who have both completed the climb before.

‘‘We did a lot of training for a couple of months before the climb by walking Slieve Croob regularly and taking long walks around Tollymore Forest Park. Lydia, Abigail and Joy trained very hard and on the day of the climb they were brilliant.

‘‘Southern Area Hospice in Newry took wonderful care of my dad in the last couple of weeks of his life as cancer made him too weak to remain at home.

Beloved granda and father, Robert Warnock

‘‘It was vital care as he was comfortable and his pain was controlled. The staff are amazing people who showed my mum, brother and I so much respect and love. I cannot praise the nurses enough.

''Granda loved his Grandchildren so much and they loved him. If was great for me to see him laughing and playing with them. My dad loved children and they always seemed to gravitate to him and play with him.

‘‘As much as I am saddened by losing my dad, I am comforted by the memories of him pouring out his love for his grandkids,’’ Graeme adds.

The girls, who were very close to their beloved grandad, explained: ‘‘The thing that spurred us on to climb Big Binnian for the Southern Area Hospice was that we were doing it for our Granda. When training for the climb, mum and dad reminded us to do it for Granda when it got hard!

‘‘It feels really good to have earned £400 for the hospice that looked after our Granda.’’

When asked how they remember their loving grandfather, each granddaughter revealed an endearing lasting favourite memory:

‘‘I used to cover my Granda in pillows and pretend he was my horse!’’ laughed Joy, whilst Abigail explained: ‘‘I remember having balloon fights with Granda on our birthday parties! He was a lot of fun.’’

Lydia recalled her favourite memory was when their beloved ‘granda’ came to vist: ‘‘He would pick us up from school. He was a very funny and kind man,’’ she adds.

Southern Area Hospice Services care for patients and their families living primarily in the Southern Trust area, offering specialist palliative and end of life care.