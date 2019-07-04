Trust issues safety advice

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has teamed up with the Home Safety Scheme within Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to highlight the dangers of hot drinks and food around babies and young children.

The Council will be distributing specially designed posters and information cards to cafes and restaurants throughout the Borough to promote the messages around prevention of scalds.

Dr Jonathan Henderson Paediatric Consultant for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said: “Hot appliances, liquids and bath water are responsible for more than half of all burns and scalds, with young children being particularly vulnerable to accidents. A child’s skin is much thinner than an adults and so will burn or scald much more easily, even 15 minutes after a hot drink has been made.”

Dr Eleanor McCormick Emergency Department Consultant at Craigavon Hospital said: “The injury caused by a burn or scald is incredibly painful and treatment and rehabilitation can take a long time. And of course, children can be physically scarred for life. Being more alert to the hazards can prevent many of these injuries.”

For advice regarding child safety and accident prevention, contact the Home Safety Scheme on 0300 0300 900, ext 3345 or email homesafety@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.