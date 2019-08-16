Vivien and workmates to ‘Brave the Shave’

After Vivien Wilson signed up to Brave the Shave for MacMillan Cancer Support, her two colleagues at a Portadown butchers and deli decided to join her.

Vivien has worked at T Knox and Sons for the past three years and when her work mates heard she was taking part in this charity event, decided to give her their full support.

It’s a close knit crew at the popular shop in West St and owner Barry says they are doing well so far in try to raise the £3,000 target.

His son Adrian (36) who is the proprietor and work mate Fergie Strolia (31) Supervisor)are also set to get scalped.

The trio will be going under the razor on Saturday 28th September at 2.00pm at T.Knox & Sons Food Court.

Barry said: “Vivien has been a big part of our team for almost three years now at T.Knox & Sons.

“For anyone that knows Vivien, they will simply agree with me when I say, she is kind hearted, selfless, fun, hardworking individual that always puts others before herself, hence stepping up for this brave fundraising challenge,” he said.

Asked why she was prompted to do this for charity, Vivien said: “I have seen how cancer can affect people and their families and for those who have lost loved ones to cancer.

“I had the unfortunate experience of seeing someone in the hospice at last care and I want to raise money towards this charity as donations are heavily relied on.

“Any money raised will make a real difference to someone’s life whether it be physical, financial or emotional support,” she said.

Their target is £3,000 and already they have reached almost £1k.

Vivien said: “Thank you to anyone that has donated already.”

If you would like to give, donation boxes and sponsorship forms are displayed on top of our counters.

Or you can click the following link to donate online;

https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/vivien-wilson