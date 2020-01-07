What to expect in Southern Health Trust due to industrial action

A number of services and health units across the Southern Trust will be closed due to the industrial action set to take place this week.

Significant disruption to health and social care services is expected in local hospitals and the community as two periods of industrial action are imminent - Wednesday 8 January and Friday 10 January by the Royal College of Nursing.

Unison will also be taking industrial action on 10 January.

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust said: “We are expecting some disruption to local services due to the planned industrial action on Wednesday, January 8 and Friday, January 10 across the Southern Trust.”

The Minor Injuries Unit in South Tyrone Hospital will be closed on both days.

45 outpatient appointments have been cancelled on Wednesday.

A small number of other services may be affected, patients will be contacted directly.

“If you have NOT received a letter or telephone call to cancel your appointment, please attend,” said a Trust spokesperson.

For more information: www.southerntrust.hscni.net/4334