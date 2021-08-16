THROUGH THE ARCHIVES: Coleraine Volunteers celebrate first anniversary (August 1780)

Cottage Hospital at Coleraine, Co Londonderry. NLI Ref.: L_CAB_07090. Picture: National Library of Ireland

“The Battalion went through their evolutions and firings with their usual steadiness and exactness, to the entire satisfaction of the reviewing officers, and a great number of gentlemen.

“The well-known hospitality of the Colonel was displayed on this occasion.

“After the view a cold collation was provided by him, in the field, for the private gentlemen of the battalion.

“They then marched off the field, in the greatest order and regularity.

“At five o’clock the Captain and Lieutenants entertained in the Town Hall of Coleraine in the most eloquent manner, the Field Officers, Colonel Richardson, Lieutenant-Colonel Canning, and Major Lyle, and the principal Orangemen of the country.

“After dinner many loyal and patriotic toasts were drank, and the evening concluded with the greatest demonstration of joy, harmony, and good humour.”

THE WAR IN AMERICA

Letter from an Officer of the 17th Regiment at New York: “Fourteen days ago I received orders to join the part of our regiment on Long Island, and immediately went with two officers and 70 men, formed in a company, on an incursion into the Jerseys, with between 6,000 and 7,000 men, under the command of General Kayphausen. This very day fortnight we landed at Elizabeth Town Point, and advanced six or seven miles into the country towards Morris Town, where Washington then lay with his army, consisting of between 5,000 and 6,000 men. On advancing we fell in with the rebel brigade, with whom we, being the advanced guard of the army, had a good deal of firing; but they were easily drove off without much loss. We expected to have moved on the next day, and to have attacked Washington; but in the evening we returned to Elizabeth Town, where the army is now lying. Two days ago I got leave to come to town, and return tomorrow. Sir Henry Clinton is arrived with 5,000 men from Charlestown, who are landed on Staten Island, and I suppose will cross to Elizabeth Town in a day or two.”

BALIFF LIES ‘DANGEROUSLY ILL’ AFTER SHOOTING