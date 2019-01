These rescue cats in Northern Ireland are in desperate need of a permanent and loving home.

Assisi Animal Sanctuary in Northern Ireland currently has several cats and kittens in need of a new home. The following cats are currently up for adoption.

Roughly three years old, Aspen was found living outside by Assisi and is now in need of a permanent home. The kindness of strangers was all that kept her alive before she was found.

Animal lovers interested in adopting any of the following cats can contact Assisi at info@assisi-ni.org or on 028 9181 2622

Eight-year-old house cat Tootsie has been seeking a new home since April

Two-year-old Tilly possesses great "cattitutde" and is very cheeky and playful, according to the team at Assisi.

May was part of a litter of kittens that arrived at Assisi last Summer, but is yet to be adopted.

Eight-year-old Sparks' owners fell ill leaving them with no choice but to hand her into the team at Assisi. She loves food and is very talkative, according to Caroline Hales at Assisi.

Brother and sister Casper and Wendy came into the home as kittens and are now two-years-old. They are both in need of TLC as they can be nervous.