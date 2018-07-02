Arch opened in Donaghcloney

Donaghcloney made some final preparations for the Twelfth as they unveiled and opened their new arch.

The last arch in the village is thought to be in the early 1920s and the opening of the new arch is one of several events organised by Donaghcloney Linen Green Association (DLGA) in the run up to July 12.

Local brethren and their Lambeg drums pictured against the backdrop of the newly opened arch during the return parade in Donaghcloney on Saturday 30th June.

Everyone was welcomed by Bro Samuel Kells (WDM Lower Iveagh West District LOL No 8) and the arch was officially opened by Rt Worshipful Bro Harold Henning (DGM Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland) and dedicated by the Rt Wor Bro Rev John Noble (Grand Chaplain, Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland) who also gave the address. Kilmore Flute Band led the singing and Bro Colin Bell (DLGA) gave a history of the arch which features memorials to 336 murdered brethren and two silhouettes of soldiers to commemorate the Centenary of the Armistice. Bro Kyle Savage (DLGA) gave a vote of thanks to all who helped in the erection of the new arch. The proceedings were followed by a parade of the village.