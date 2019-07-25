Food fest on the menu in Moira

Presented by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and taking place from August 15-18, the first Moira Food & Drink Festival will feature the ever-popular Speciality Food Fair as it returns to Moira Demesne in a new two-day format on Saturday August 17 and Sunday August 18.

Moira Food & Drink Festival will be kick-started in the village on Thursday August 15 with a ‘Dine with the Producers Supper’ in the renowned Wine and Brine, as well as a comedy evening and pub quiz in the village pubs.

The highlight on the Friday will be a family-friendly Street Party with colourful street theatre, kiddies’ disco and live music from 6pm-9pm.

The final two days of the Moira Festival of Food & Drink will be focussed around the much-loved Speciality Food Fair which has become a focal point in the foodie calendar. As always, visitors will have the chance to purchase directly from producers as well as pick up some great cookery tips through the various Kitchen Sessions, expert masterclasses and workshops, hosted by local food producers and chefs, including Chris McGowan and Stephen Jeffers who will be joined by Northern Ireland’s celebrated chef, cookery writer and broadcaster, Paula McIntyre MBE.

For a full programme of events visit visitlisburncastlereagh.com,