Free outdoor cinema at Tannaghmore!

Come along to Tannaghmore Gardens this Friday and pitch up for a free outdoor cinema event!

The fun-filled movie magic night will kick off at 7.30pm this Friday, September 27 with the screening of the family favourite, Christopher Robin.

The live-action sequel to A.A. Milne’s classic Winnie the Pooh stories, follows Christopher and Winnie the Pooh on a journey to find Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo as they aim to reunite the gang. The funny and heart-warming story will be sure to keep adults and kids alike entertained!

Make sure to come wrapped up warm and bring a blanket, beanbag or camping chair, then sit back, relax and enjoy the show starting at 7.30pm. Hot drinks, small snacks and popcorn can all be purchased on the night.

Note access for vehicles will be from the main gate entrance and pedestrians from the Kilvergan Road entrance. Everyone is welcome to this non-ticketed event. All children under the age of 16 must be supervised.

Organised through Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Good Relations Action Plan, these events have been funded by The NI Executive Office.