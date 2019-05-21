IN PICTURES: Look back through the Mail archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Organisers and speakers at the seminar on The Smoking Epidemic held at the Civic Centre in 1992 - Norman Hood, Mayor Alderman Joe Trueman, Michael Wood, Trevor Williamson, Dr Anna Gavin, Councillor James Gillespie, and Dr Jane Wilde
Trevor Smith, special projects manager for Graham Training and Recruitment presents a cheque to Glenavon chairman Bert Megarrell in 1992 to sponsor the Bass Irish Cup replay. Also included are Raymond Gregg, Stephen Carman, Michael Smyth and Paul Carvell