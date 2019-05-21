IN PICTURES: Look back through the Mail archive

Miss Nina Murdoch presents the Shaftesbury Cup to Errol Bailie in 1992 to be competed for at a clay pigeon shoot in aid of Lough Neagh Rescue Service

Organisers and speakers at the seminar on The Smoking Epidemic held at the Civic Centre in 1992 - Norman Hood, Mayor Alderman Joe Trueman, Michael Wood, Trevor Williamson, Dr Anna Gavin, Councillor James Gillespie, and Dr Jane Wilde
Cecil Geddis of H Geddis and Son and Don Forsythe of Forsythe Electrical present Glenavon Chairman Bert Megarrell with sponorship cheques in 1992
Trevor Smith, special projects manager for Graham Training and Recruitment presents a cheque to Glenavon chairman Bert Megarrell in 1992 to sponsor the Bass Irish Cup replay. Also included are Raymond Gregg, Stephen Carman, Michael Smyth and Paul Carvell
Lurgan Boys Junior High School pupils who took part in a school play in 1992
