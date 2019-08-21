Glenavon chairman Bert Megarrell received a cheque for �2000 from Mervyn Percy on behalf of the Triangle Glenavon Supporters Club in 1992

IN PICTURES: Look back through the Mail archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Young dancers from the Donna Whitten School of Dance on stage in the panto Sleeping Beauty in 1992
Young dancers from the Donna Whitten School of Dance on stage in the panto Sleeping Beauty in 1992
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
A Brownlow player loses out to his Armagh Celtic opponent during a Second Division clash in 1992
A Brownlow player loses out to his Armagh Celtic opponent during a Second Division clash in 1992
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
The First Lurgan Boys' Brigade team which won the company section of the Lurgan Battalion swimming gala in 1992
The First Lurgan Boys' Brigade team which won the company section of the Lurgan Battalion swimming gala in 1992
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Mrs Florence Hamilton received a Tyrone Crystal rosebowl when she retired from the Southern Education Board's Music Service in 1992. Also at the special presentation were Martin White, Eithne Benson, Roger Jarvis and Rex Blake
Mrs Florence Hamilton received a Tyrone Crystal rosebowl when she retired from the Southern Education Board's Music Service in 1992. Also at the special presentation were Martin White, Eithne Benson, Roger Jarvis and Rex Blake
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3