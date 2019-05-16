IN PICTURES: Look back through the Mail archives Dorothy Greenaway and Paul Carvell at the Graham Training and Recruitment stand at Craigavon Shopping Centre for Adult Learner's Week in 1992 Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Dr Patricia Campbell from Lurgan, former Regional Chairman for Junior Chamber, pictured in 1992 with Garfield Grimley, Colin Towers and Paul Duxbury John News, Clann Eireann Cycling Club, presents the winner of the 1992 McDonald Cup Road Race, Joe Morrison with his trophy. Also included is race convenor Cormac McCann Isobel Hylands, Alison Uprichard, Anne McLaverty, Stella Blair and Melissa Doyle at the all ladies' darts competition in 1992 Rev Ivan Cosbie, Rev Michael Keulemans, Bishop Rt Rev Robin Connors, Rev David Scott, Rev Tom Patton and Rev Monty Little at the clergy conference at the Silverwiod Hotel in 1992 Children rehearsing for Waringtown's production of The King and I in 1992 Members of the Phoenix Homewarm Project receiving their Draught Proofing Installation City and Guilds certificates in 1992 Offocers of First Lurgan Hill Street Boys' Brigade celebrating the company's 60th anniversary in 1992 The 10 best outdoor games kids today have probably never heard of