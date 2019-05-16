IN PICTURES: Look back through the Mail archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Dr Patricia Campbell from Lurgan, former Regional Chairman for Junior Chamber, pictured in 1992 with Garfield Grimley, Colin Towers and Paul Duxbury

John News, Clann Eireann Cycling Club, presents the winner of the 1992 McDonald Cup Road Race, Joe Morrison with his trophy. Also included is race convenor Cormac McCann

Isobel Hylands, Alison Uprichard, Anne McLaverty, Stella Blair and Melissa Doyle at the all ladies' darts competition in 1992

Rev Ivan Cosbie, Rev Michael Keulemans, Bishop Rt Rev Robin Connors, Rev David Scott, Rev Tom Patton and Rev Monty Little at the clergy conference at the Silverwiod Hotel in 1992

Children rehearsing for Waringtown's production of The King and I in 1992

Members of the Phoenix Homewarm Project receiving their Draught Proofing Installation City and Guilds certificates in 1992