IN PICTURES: Look through some snaps from the Mail archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
Tuesday 29 October 2019 15:58
St Andrew's badminton team pictured in 1987 - Michael Stewart, Gary Ellis, Ian Farr, Jim Alexander, Nicola Kerr, Pamela Denver, Ann Baillie, and Ann McCreanor
JPIMedia
Lurgan accountant Henry Murray and President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Cecil Donovan hand over an award to Kevin Drayne in 1987
JPIMedia
Guinness representative Leo Armstrong presents a cheque for sponsorship of the Guinness Lurgan and District Pool League to secretary Hughie Hughes in 1987. Also included are chairman Noel Leathem and treasurer Davy Brown
JPIMedia
Primary 7 pupils at Moira Primary School who held a jumble sale in aid of the Ian Botham charity walk for Leukaemia Research in 1987
JPIMedia
