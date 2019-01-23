Karl Wells (middle) shows his Bleary school chums the trophy he won as a member of the Brownlow Trampoline Club whose under 13 team were third in the Northern Ireland School Championships in 1981. Looking on are Justin Rainer, Colin Douglas, Glenn Evans, Gareth McIlwaine and Denver Allen.

IN PICTURES: Relive the old days with some photos from the 1981 archive

Eight year old Jennifer Brown received a �100 note after winning a grand draw at Craigavon Shopping Centre in 1981. The presentation was made by UTV presenter Leslie Davies. Also pictured are Jennifer's father Tony, Craigavon Shopping Centre Manager George Harrison and Hospital Radio DJs Terry Nash, Steve Gordon and Jeff Camblin,
Mr Andy Maguire, President of the Lurgan Lions Club with winners from the sunflower competition in 1981 - Michelle Grey won a bicycle while Robert McCullough and Trevor Abraham also won prizes.
Pictured at the Craigavon New Industries Reception in 1981 are Mr Sean Hagan, Mr Bertie Robinson, Mayor Mrs Mary Simpson, Mr Adam Butler and Mr Herman Stoopman.
Warinsgtown football team pictured in 1981 after making it through the first round of the Mid-Ulster Shield
