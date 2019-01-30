IN PICTURES: Step back in time with the Mail archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

The Mary of Craigavon Mrs Mary Simpson hands over, on behalf of Lurgan Rugby Club and Cricket Club, Gardner-Wells skull traction tongs to Mr JJ O'Neill Consulting Surgeon with Craigavon Area Hospital in 1981, Also pictured are Club President Mr Jim Allan and Hospital Administrator Mr Gordon Wells.

Attendants from Brownlow who won the Its a Knock Out competition in 1981 against Lurgan and Portadown pools.

Members of St Peter's Athletic Club who won prizes during the 1981 season.

Glenavon reserves pictured in 1981.

Tony Bell in action during a match in 1981,

George Ruddell, a member of Glenavon Blue Circle Supporters Club hands over a cheque for �500 to Mr Cecil Geddis, vice chairman of Glenavon Football Club in 1981. The money went towards ground improvements.

The institution took place in 1981 of Rev David Coe who was installed by Rt Rev Robert Eames at St John's Parish Lurgan.