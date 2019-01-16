IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane with some snaps from our archive

The cast of St Anthony's Primary School's Christmas musical 'Only a Baby' in 1981, included are Sinead O'Hanlon, Danny Owens, Fiona Cassidy, Bronagh Cushnahan, Cathy Burns, Martin Hurle, Suzanne McVeigh, Conor Drake, Caroline Woolsey, Tracy Rodgers, and Maureen Boone,

Mayor of Craigavon, Mrs Mary Simpson received a message of Season's Greetings from Maurice Gardiner, promotions manager with the Post Office in Winnipeg, Canada in 1981. The message came through a new Intelpost machine at the post office. Also included are Mr PJ McBride, Mr SW Brown, Mrs Ruth Bennett and Mrs Mary Bloomer.
Tullygally A team which won a five a side football competition for unemployed people in the Craigavon area in 1981. Picture are Anne McEvoy, Francis Traynor, Martin Lutton, Davy Crangle, Kieran Byrne, Councillor Robert Dodds, (front) Paul McKeever, Karen Wells, and Greg O'Hare.
Joe Dowey receives the Youth Movement Shield in 1981 from Vera Smyth. Also pictrued are Freda Ferris, Alicia McCulough, Elizabeth Greer, Geoffrey Jones, Margaret Dowey and Elaine Flannigan.
The outgoing president Mrs Rosalie Spence and incoming President Mrs Betty Matthews cut the Waringstown WI 25th anniversary cake in 1981. Also included are memebrs of the Institute.
