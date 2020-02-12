Irish Game Fair returning to Shane’s Castle

The award-winning Irish Game Fair at Shane’s Castle will be back for 2020, bigger than ever before and upgraded in event status, it has been confirmed.

Confirming its run this year over Saturday and Sunday, June 27 and 28, Albert Titterington, Show Director and MD of Country Lifestyle Exhibitions Ltd, spoke of his determination to raise the banner for country sports, heritage and pastimes at the Fair, which has received support from TourismNI and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

He said: “Since 1978, when we first launched the Game Fair concept in Ireland, we have been privileged to champion country sports and our wider rural heritage with an unbroken run of major annual events. This summer we will host our 67th major show and we look forward to creating an unparalleled celebration of all things rural in the stunning natural setting of Shane’s Castle at Antrim. “The country sports fraternity truly deserves this fantastic showcase and we are thrilled to see that already we are enjoying record advance commitment from leading European sportsmen and women, who will be chasing record prize pots when they join us for an event which is primed to be a highlight of the 2020 sporting calendar. “Beyond this, we look forward to the Irish Game Fair bringing considerable economic benefits to our region. Competitors, exhibitors, performers and standholders will converge on Shanes Castle from across these islands and beyond and the local hospitality industry will benefit as a direct result, but it doesn’t end there. Many of those who come along to enjoy the Irish Game Fair in the fabulous location of Shane’s Castle will return to enjoy the region at their leisure.

“We’re also happy that a great many local businesses will also be joining us over the weekend and we will help them to do brisk business with services and products which encompass everything from country sports and pursuits to heritage and food & drink. “We are determined that the public will have the ‘Shanes Castle Fair of Fairs’ this year as we step up to the opportunity of creating potentially the biggest country sports event ever held in the country. The Shanes Castle estate is so extensive that there is virtually no limit to the number of people we can welcome over our two days; we know that the infrastructure can cope with the demand we are creating and we have no doubt that the 2020 All Ireland Game Fair will appeal to a huge and diverse market. Already interest from all quarters has almost doubled compared to this time last year when Brexit uncertainties weighed heavily on many business sectors, so we are absolutely on track for an outstanding event.”

Mr Titterington added: “Every year we innovate with new country events, attractions and displays so that we can offer something for all the family, from a magnificent display of the largest number of working donkeys ever at a game fair, to the thrill of jousting knights, traditional horse drawn transport and farm vehicles, plus the bang and flash of battle with our historical battle re-enactments with their marching bands,”