New sensory garden for Moria

Members of the local community, Groundwork NI, Philips Contracts, The Conservation Volunteers, Woodland Trust, pupils from Moira Primary School, Rowandale Integrated Primary School and Stepping Stones NI recently attended the official opening of a new sensory wildlife garden in the village.

The Moira Sensory Garden has been designed to appeal to the senses of taste, touch, sound, smell and sight. It aims to provide a calming and therapeutic experience whilst enjoying nature in the park.

The project was made possible thanks to a £46,625 Alpha Programme grant. This programme is managed by Groundwork NI and uses landfill tax credit funding from Alpha Resource Management’s operations at Mullaghglass landfill site to support community amenity and biodiversity projects.

Alderman Paul Porter, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, said: “This new garden provides a variety of elements to enrich the natural environment of Moira Demesne for the enjoyment of residents and visitors. It is an excellent addition to the facilities already available in this popular space. Within the garden there is a sensory path, herbs, fruit trees, a viewing platform, a telescope, wooden sculptures, a willow dome, a willow tunnel, a bug hotel, a wildflower meadow, species rich hedgerows, sensory plants and an outdoor classroom.”