Could Casper be the perfect canine companion for you?

Nine-year old Casper came into the Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre in July 2020.

He didn’t enjoy life in kennels so was placed into foster care and has settled well into life with his caring foster family.

But as he can find change a worry, it’s time for Casper to move for the final time into a permanent new home.

Could you give Casper the 'forever home' he's looking for?

Stephanie Scott, Home from Home co-ordinator at Ballymena said: “Casper is a very sweet natured boy with a lovely character who loves playing with his toys especially a ball. He also has a sensitive side where he can be shy and anxious about open spaces and leaving what he considers to be his safe places. We noticed this when he first came into kennels when he didn’t want to leave his kennel, so we felt that he would cope better in a foster home and he is enjoying life with his foster family who are patient and kind. However placing a dog in a foster home is only ever a temporary measure so it is now time for Casper to find his new family.

“Casper is happy and content when he spends time with his foster family in the house or garden but upon leaving this space for walks he can become nervous. We think many people will be able to relate to Casper’s worries following the pandemic when going out into the world again can lead to anxiety. Casper very much enjoys company and is an affectionate dog once he knows you.He likes someone being around most of the time and in his foster home he likes to sleep in the bedroom area. We know that whoever rehomes Casper will be getting a devoted canine pal for life.”

Casper requires a quiet, adult only home as the only pet. A secure garden is essential so he can play in his safe space.

Anyone interested in rehoming Casper can contact the Ballymena Rehoming Centre on 02825 652 977.

* Members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the Ballymena Rehoming centre on one of their Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm. Visitors will be able to meet the friendly staff and see some of their gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.