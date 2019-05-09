Pilot knee day surgery success

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has recently trialled unicompartmental knee replacement (UKR) surgery as a day case to avoid prolonged hospital stays.

Celebrating the success of the trial, Orthopaedic Consultant for the Southern Trust, Gavin

McLean explained: “If your knee is showing wear in only one compartment, you may be a candidate for partial/unicompartmental knee replacement.

“This is when only the worn or arthritic compartment is replaced with metal and plastic components rather than the full knee joint, as in a standard knee replacement. Because this is less invasive than total knee replacement, patients can be safely discharged on the day of surgery with many benefits such as reduced anaesthetic time, reduced post-operative pain, reduced complications and earlier return to function.

“We are delighted to be the first Trust in Northern Ireland to pilot UKR as a day case and are thrilled with the response from our patients who have reported high levels of satisfaction.”

Trust Acting Head of Trauma & Orthopaedics, Paul Smyth added: “As well as the benefits to patients, the Trust was able to avoid unnecessary hospital stay as inpatients. Following the success of this trial we will continue to deliver the highest standards of care to our patients undergoing knee surgery.”